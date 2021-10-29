 Skip to main content

Time saver wins this week's contest
YOU TOON

Time saver wins this week's contest

Pumpkin Mask

Brian McGuire of Mauston is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Brian!

His caption about a jack-o’-lantern with a mask beat out more than 50 entries. McGuire wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “I hope the mandate also includes full-size candy bars!”

Jerry Moe

  • of Beloit: “I remember when he could light up a room with his smile.”

Jackie Rietmann

  • of Merrimac: “We better not smash that pumpkin. It might be infected.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

