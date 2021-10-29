Time saver wins this week's contest

Brian McGuire of Mauston is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Brian!
His caption about a jack-o’-lantern with a mask beat out more than 50 entries. McGuire wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “I hope the mandate also includes full-size candy bars!”
Jerry Moe
- of Beloit: “I remember when he could light up a room with his smile.”
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “We better not smash that pumpkin. It might be infected.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.