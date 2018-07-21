Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel recently stated that immigration is not an important issue for Wisconsin. Schimel could not be more wrong.
Foreign born individuals are an important part of communities throughout the state. According to the Pew Research Center, 287,000 people, or 1 out of every 20 residents of Wisconsin, are immigrants who were born outside of the United States.
Immigrants contribute mightily to the economy of the state. For example, half or more of the workers in the dairy industry are immigrants. Losing them would devastate milk production in the Dairy State — an industry currently reeling from the effects of the recent federal tariffs.
The economic impact of immigrants in Wisconsin is huge. According to the American Immigration Council, $589 million in total net business income is generated by immigrant businesses. Undocumented immigrants pay almost $99 million in state and local taxes annually, and according to the economic and financial analysis firm the Perryman Group, we could lose $2.6 billion in economic activity and $1.2 billion in gross state product if undocumented immigrants were removed from Wisconsin’s economic equations. According to the New American Economy Research Fund, Wisconsinites in immigrant-led households had $5.5 billion in spending power in 2014 alone.
There are approximately 7,600 “Dreamers” in Wisconsin. They now live in uncertainty under the threat of deportation because of President Donald Trump’s attempts to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
For years now, the federal government has been active in Wisconsin detaining and deporting foreign-born residents of the state. More than 2,000 immigrants living in Wisconsin have been deported since 2008. Two Wisconsin counties, Kenosha and Dodge, profit off deportations by leasing portions of their jails to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Those detention centers currently hold 350 or more immigrants.
Additionally, the Waukesha County sheriff this year signed a contract to have his deputies work as agents of ICE under the 287(g) program.
President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have implemented cruel immigration policies exemplified by family separation at the southern border. In recent months, Wisconsin has also seen tragic examples of families torn apart by the deportation machine. Just this year, ICE has ripped parents away from their children in Wisconsin.
A father of two in Wisconsin Rapids, a father of four in Waukesha County, and a father of four from Lake Geneva have all been removed from their families as a result of ICE deportation proceedings. Each father has lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years as a productive member of the community, with loving families.
Wisconsin’s attorney general should not deny or minimize the threat that Trump’s deportation force presents for Wisconsin. Instead, Schimel should advocate on behalf of the immigrants who contribute so much to our state.