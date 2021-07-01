Tim Eichinger: Biden administration helped my brewery survive

In 2010, my partner Toni and I started a brewery in northern Wisconsin. Homebrewing had been my hobby, but became my profession. Because we had a sled dog kennel we named our brewery Black Husky Brewing, after one of our dogs.
Most of our beer ended up going 200 miles south to Milwaukee, so in 2016 we relocated to the Riverwest neighborhood of the city. Riverwest is considered one of the most racially and economically diverse neighborhoods in Milwaukee. The people who live there align with our values of dignity and community. We could have gone to a lot of different neighborhoods, but we wanted to go to a place where we could help a community like that thrive.
Because beer is considered essential business in Wisconsin, we could still operate, but we could only sell carryout out of a tap room. That forced us to lay off all our employees and Toni and I did all the jobs ourselves. However, we had great support from the community. People would come in and buy a four-pack of beer or some people would buy four cases, always with the comment, “We want to help you guys out.”
That kind of community support made a huge difference, but to survive a pandemic, businesses needed federal and state aid. In those first few months, waiting for federal help was extremely difficult, because the funds were so slow to come. We finally secured our Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) money in June, and immediately hired back all of our staff. We were still only allowed to sell carryout, which is a very low margin, but we survived and had our Black Husky family back together.
Later that same month, we were able to start limited sales on the premises and our revenue began to slowly increase. The city of Milwaukee created a pilot program which allowed seating on the sidewalk and in the parking lane by our brewery.
Incrementally, business improved. Customers were slow to return at first, ticked up as we adjusted our business to align with COVID safety laws and decreased precipitously once winter set in.
In February, about a year after we shut down, I had the opportunity to attend a town hall with President Joe Biden. He talked about how the first round of rescue money, delivered before he took office, went to large enterprises rather than small businesses like mine. He specifically said, “A small business is not 500 employees,” and that’s exactly right. Small businesses are restaurants, bars, flower shops, and bookstores with a handful of employees whose owners work 18 hours a day. We can’t spread out our risk, because we don’t have big investors like larger businesses do. The fact that Joe Biden recognized that, made me think, “This guy gets it.”
If we hadn’t gotten help this year, we would have had to lay everyone off and close our business for good. And I’m far from alone. A February survey by Small Business for America’s Future, an advocacy organization I’m a member of, found that more than a third of small business owners said they would only be able to operate without more relief. There’s no doubt that that contributed to 69% of small business owners supporting the American Rescue Plan.
Before the pandemic, we were open six days a week. When COVID-19 hit, we cut back to five days. Now that we’re emerging from the trials of the past year, our brewery is so busy we’re open seven days a week. This is a reflection of the partnership that the city health department and chamber of commerce have made, along with the increased federal and state dollars being invested in us.
It helps to know we have a president who’s looking out for small businesses. Now that we're opening back up, people are eager to get out of the house — but they want to be safe. We’re playing our part: We’ve hosted two vaccine clinics in our establishment and we have an incentive that gives a free beer to every person who gets vaccinated. People in our community know we’re looking out for them, just like they looked out for us during the pandemic.
Tim Eichinger resides in Milwaukee, where he co-owns Black Husky Brewery. He is a member of the Small Business for America’s Future network.
