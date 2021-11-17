Tim Cullen: Courts should provide liberty from gerrymandering

I am deeply worried about how this dilemma will be solved. Elected officials of color should care more about their constituents of color than they do about the Democratic Party. But what good is it, from the standpoint of passing legislation that helps their constituents, to have a safe seat in the Legislature and no power or influence to get anything done?

Democrats in Madison should not be tempted to engage in any gerrymandering favoring Democratic Party candidates to counter the very partisan gerrymandering Republicans employed in 2011 and are repeating now. To engage in such political “tit for tat” would result in losing the moral and political high ground against the evils of gerrymandering, no matter which party does it.

Former Republican state Sen. Dale Schultz of Richland Center and I have traveled throughout Wisconsin opposing all forms of gerrymandering since 2013. People from all political parties say loudly in referendums across the state that they oppose partisan gerrymandering and they oppose continuing to allow the Legislature to draw the voting maps.

This year and into 2022 will likely see a court draw the state legislative maps. How will they side in this dispute as they determine and issue their map? I do not know, but the current environment in the Wisconsin Legislature concerns me greatly.