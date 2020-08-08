Tim Cullen and Dale Schultz: Commission to end gerrymandering should look to Iowa

This is truly a bipartisan demand.

What is wrong with gerrymandering? Everything!

Legislators who rig the maps guarantee themselves the ability to win reelection for the next 10 years. They’re a shoo-in for their jobs that pay $53,000 per year plus $10,000 or more in expense money. How many Wisconsin citizens, by their own action, can guarantee themselves their job for 10 years?

When legislators are in safe, gerrymandered seats, they don’t need to care what citizens who disagree with them think. They don’t need to meet with groups that disagree with them. And often they don’t even bother to respond to your emails, phone calls or letters.

What’s more, a legislative majority party can pass legislation that doesn’t have majority support in the state, and they can do this without having to worry about getting reelected.

That’s not how our democracy is supposed to work.

If we may, we’d like to offer our hopes for the People’s Maps Commission.

We hope the commissioners will look to the so-called Iowa model for guidance. For the past 40 years, Iowa has had career civil servants drawing the maps, with specific criteria that ensure that the maps are not politically biased.