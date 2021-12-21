Tim Cullen: 106-11 is a disgusting score for a high school basketball game

They could have stop running fast breaks. Parker only had seven players, and running them ragged did nothing for the sport of basketball.

I am sure veteran coaches more knowledgeable than me could think of other things that could have been done. They did let the clock run to speed up the game. But the scorekeeper did this, not Verona.

None of the above hurts the Verona players’ skills. Yet it stops the scoring slaughter, which was no credit to their team or the game of basketball.

Where is the adult leadership on this matter? From the top down, let's start with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the superintendent of schools at Verona, the principal of Verona High School, and Verona parents.

If any of them say they are dealing with this privately, I say sorry, this was a public game that taught so many bad life lessons to children and adults. The public silence has been deafening. We need more girls playing basketball, and this does not help.

Have the Verona and Janesville superintendents spoken about this? If so, who called who first? These types of issues need the “fresh air” of public discussion.