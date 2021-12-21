Tim Cullen: 106-11 is a disgusting score for a high school basketball game

Final score: Verona 106, Janesville Parker 11.
What?
That was the score of a Dec. 8 high school girls basketball game between these two schools. Reflect for a moment: If a 95-point victory was acceptable to the Verona coach, what higher number would not have been acceptable?
Sports is the first part of a longer word -- sportsmanship. We play sports to learn life lessons. I played high school basketball, and winning is sure more fun. But it should be about more than just winning.
Yes, I’m from Janesville, where I served on the school board. But let me assure you, I would be writing this if Janesville Parker had done this to Verona.
What could have been done differently?
Verona did a full-court press against Parker during the first half, which ended with a score of 57-3. Stop the press when you get, say, 25 points ahead.
Verona could have worked on critical basketball skills while keeping the score less disgusting. They could have worked on their passing. The coach could have said no one takes a shot until the team has made 10 passes. This would slow down the scoring.
The Verona coach could have had the players only take longer range shots -- and if they got the rebound, start the 10-pass rule again.
They could have stop running fast breaks. Parker only had seven players, and running them ragged did nothing for the sport of basketball.
I am sure veteran coaches more knowledgeable than me could think of other things that could have been done. They did let the clock run to speed up the game. But the scorekeeper did this, not Verona.
None of the above hurts the Verona players’ skills. Yet it stops the scoring slaughter, which was no credit to their team or the game of basketball.
Where is the adult leadership on this matter? From the top down, let's start with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the superintendent of schools at Verona, the principal of Verona High School, and Verona parents.
If any of them say they are dealing with this privately, I say sorry, this was a public game that taught so many bad life lessons to children and adults. The public silence has been deafening. We need more girls playing basketball, and this does not help.
Have the Verona and Janesville superintendents spoken about this? If so, who called who first? These types of issues need the “fresh air” of public discussion.
I have been in and around public issues in government agencies and the Legislature. The inherent desire to keep unpleasant issues private from the public is stronger than one can even imagine. Yet it is open discussion that helps public opinion be heard and listened to by public figures.