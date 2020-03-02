Tim Burns: Democratic Socialism: a poem

Menacing the specter of wealth’s influence, he affirms democracy
Promoting employees on boards, he admits the rights of shareholders, too
Planning the busting of agricultural trusts, he praises free markets
Affirming free education and health care, he acknowledges government’s obligation to pay
This a socialist? This a “red”?
Like Lenin and his plans?
Like Stalin and his purges?
Like Castro and his stagnation?
What’s in a label?
As a boy in pre-southern strategy Mississippi, I heard how plantation owners frightened their children:
The REPUBLICANS are going to get you!
Now, 50 years later, those children — owners themselves — sport the name of Lincoln’s party
And, the children’s children quake under covers — “ascared” of a yankee from Vermont
Tim Burns is a lawyer in Madison.
