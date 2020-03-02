Tim Burns: Democratic Socialism: a poem

Sanders raised stout $46.5M in February; Warren got $29M (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gestures during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

Menacing the specter of wealth’s influence, he affirms democracy

Promoting employees on boards, he admits the rights of shareholders, too

Planning the busting of agricultural trusts, he praises free markets

Affirming free education and health care, he acknowledges government’s obligation to pay

This a socialist? This a “red”?

Like Lenin and his plans?

Like Stalin and his purges?

Like Castro and his stagnation?

What’s in a label?

As a boy in pre-southern strategy Mississippi, I heard how plantation owners frightened their children:

The REPUBLICANS are going to get you!

Now, 50 years later, those children — owners themselves — sport the name of Lincoln’s party

And, the children’s children quake under covers — “ascared” of a yankee from Vermont

Tim Burns is a lawyer in Madison.

