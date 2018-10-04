What’s your quintessential downtown Madison experience? Maybe it’s a few laps around the Capital Square during a Saturday morning Farmer's Market. Maybe a night of elegant dining and a show, or an afternoon browsing the unique boutique shops on State Street.
Well, let me throw a new idea out there: How about experiencing downtown Madison jazzed up on science?
The Madison Central Business Improvement District is partnering this year with organizers of the Wisconsin Science Festival on a new way to showcase downtown. “Science on the Square” will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Visitors can walk at their own pace through more than 15 stops that will explore the science that underpins our locally grown businesses.
I started this adventure with the WSF team this spring, as our organization embraces new ways to attract people to our dynamic downtown. After six months of planning, I can say the only thing that surprised me is that science is literally everywhere! Virtually every business owner I spoke with could quickly identify a few scientific connections to their products and services. We then worked with the WSF team to find the right UW-Madison campus expert to pair with our business partners.
We host great walking events focused on eating and drinking downtown, but this one will revolve around doing. Hands-on stations will be paired with most stops. People will hear about the science behind cheese flavors at Fromagination, while getting a chance to sample the fresh product. Colectivo Coffee and Clary’s Popcorn will walk people through the science behind your favorite morning beverage and evening snack. Brocach Irish Pub will present “Stouts and Sounds” — guests can experiment with a variety of electronic instruments while enjoying a pint of Guinness.
Part of the excitement will be in seeing your city from entirely new angles. The rooftop of the Parthenon Restaurant will be the site for some urban stargazing. The Madison Children’s Museum, de facto headquarters for the event, offers a spectacular rooftop view of the state Capitol you may not have seen before.
Another highlight will come from Madison Gas & Electric, which plans to bring three electric vehicles to the top of State Street for guests to peruse. The exhibit will underscore MGE efforts to bring all-electric buses downtown — an idea patrons of our outdoor cafes will certainly love.
Science on the Square also follows a larger trend with the Wisconsin Science Festival itself, which is moving beyond academic venues into the libraries, museums, pubs and gathering places across Wisconsin. In its first year in 2011, the WSF footprint was primarily in the Discovery Building on the UW-Madison campus and a handful of campus venues. Today, more than two-thirds of the 265-plus events are happening outside of Dane County.
Our downtown community is very excited about this event. There’s a lot of support here for the university, for science and for research. This will be a creative way to bring both ends of State Street together.
As kind of a science geek myself, I can’t wait to see this fusion of science meets business meets downtown ambience.
Tiffany Kenney is executive director of the Downtown Madison Central Business Improvement District.
