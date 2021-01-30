Thrilling moment for Madison-born sculptor as Lincoln statue unveiled -- State Journal report from 150 years ago

This State Journal article, written by editor David Atwood, ran on Jan. 31, 1871:

WASHINGTON -- The unveiling of the Lincoln statue by Miss Vinnie Ream took place in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol last evening. She being a native of Madison, our people may naturally feel a little pride in the great success of this occasion.

At an early hour, every avenue leading to the Capitol was alive with persons making their way to procure an eligible position to witness the grand ceremony. ... The rotunda was packed to its utmost capacity.

A stand was erected, on which was located the statue, veiled with an American flag. Upon the stand were the president and vice president ... and Miss Vinnie Ream, the young lady artist, whose skill was about to be exhibited to public view. It was a thrilling moment to her! ...

Six years ago, Miss Ream occupied a humble position in the Post Office Department at $600 a year. She felt that she ought and could do better. She commenced moulding in plaster, and finally presented a model of the late President Lincoln that pleased Congress better than any other that was presented. She was commissioned to make a full-sized statue of that great man, to be placed in the Capitol of the nation. ...