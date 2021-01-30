Thrilling moment for Madison-born sculptor as Lincoln statue unveiled -- State Journal report from 150 years ago

This State Journal article, written by editor David Atwood, ran on Jan. 31, 1871:
WASHINGTON -- The unveiling of the Lincoln statue by Miss Vinnie Ream took place in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol last evening. She being a native of Madison, our people may naturally feel a little pride in the great success of this occasion.
At an early hour, every avenue leading to the Capitol was alive with persons making their way to procure an eligible position to witness the grand ceremony. ... The rotunda was packed to its utmost capacity.
A stand was erected, on which was located the statue, veiled with an American flag. Upon the stand were the president and vice president ... and Miss Vinnie Ream, the young lady artist, whose skill was about to be exhibited to public view. It was a thrilling moment to her! ...
Six years ago, Miss Ream occupied a humble position in the Post Office Department at $600 a year. She felt that she ought and could do better. She commenced moulding in plaster, and finally presented a model of the late President Lincoln that pleased Congress better than any other that was presented. She was commissioned to make a full-sized statue of that great man, to be placed in the Capitol of the nation. ...
As Judge Davis proceeded slowly to raise the veil that covered the statue, the utmost silence and intense interest was manifested. As the full form of the martyred president was exposed, there was a momentary hush, followed with rapturous applause. ...
Barack Obama speaks in front of the Abraham Lincoln statue sculpted by Madison native Vinnie Ream (Hoxie)
President Barack Obama, left, speaks in 2009 under Vinnie Ream's marble statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington.
The last speaker, Sen. Matthew Carpenter of Wisconsin, closed by referring to the birthplace of Miss Ream as being upon the highland overlooking the four lakes surrounding the capital of Wisconsin -- a place with beauty enough to be the birthplace of all the artists in the land. ...
The Marine Band in attendance then appeared upon the stand, and, surrounding the statue, performed in fine style, "Hail to the Chief." ...
Presented in marble, Lincoln stands with a paper in his hand, purporting to be the great Proclamation that gave freedom to 4 million slaves. The countenance presents a sad, thoughtful look, common to the noble Lincoln. ...
Miss Ream has proved that women can achieve distinction in this country by her own efforts, fully equal to man, even without a change of laws, extending to them equal rights. May her example be a stimulus to the women of our country to strive to excel in some useful and honorable calling. The world is open to all -- male and female alike -- and effort, hard labor alone, can work out true greatness.