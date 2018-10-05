I first moved to Wisconsin with my family 50 years ago to start graduate school. I had already served in the Peace Corps and the Army and was ready to get on with my life. The University of Wisconsin’s program in my field was the best in the country, the faculty outstanding, and my fellow students exciting. I loved it, but we also came to love Wisconsin for its fine public schools, wonderful state parks, excellent public services, and proud progressive tradition. Clearly this was a state that valued, invested in, and conserved its social and natural resources.
Sadly, there were no local jobs in my field when I finished my studies, and I had to leave to pursue professional opportunities elsewhere, but I was overjoyed to be asked back to join my old program 20 years later. Madison had been a great town for students, but my wife and I wondered: Would it also be a good one for adults? The answer was emphatically "yes," and we happily settled down to spend the rest of our lives there, heading up three different programs at the university.
But the last eight years cruelly tested our affections as small-minded ideologically obsessed politicians gained control of the government and kept it through corruption, dark money, partisan gerrymanders, and suppression of voting. Once in power, they lost no time in enacting draconian legislation to curtail workers’ incomes and rights while drastically cutting support for education, social services, environmental protection, and transportation, reducing taxes for the rich and services for the rest of us.
Gratuitous attacks on the university, the science of climate change, and women’s health care took precedence over seeking to better people’s lives. Wisconsin’s economic recovery languished behind that of much of the rest of the country as a result, such that today it is one of the two worst states in the country for African-Americans, it is 49th for roads, and the quality of education has plummeted.
The university that people were once proud of became a favorite whipping boy, with the budget cut $250 million in one year alone. Faculty salaries languished near the bottom of the Big Ten, tenure was weakened, and politicians expressed doubts about the value of education and sought to censor individual courses and faculty members.
Not surprisingly, top universities around the country responded with job offers to leading faculty members, outside grant funding declined, and the university fell out of the elite tier of top research universities. In short, the once great University of Wisconsin is rapidly being reduced to just another middling state school, and a reputation that had taken over a hundred years to build is being destroyed in just a few.
Why should we stay? No longer one of the nation’s leading states in terms of K-12 and university education, infrastructure, or public services, Wisconsin is in a race to the bottom. While neighboring Minnesota flourishes by investing in its schools, industries, jobs, and public services, Wisconsin is forced to bribe industries to relocate there and beg millennials to settle there.
We didn’t want to go. We left close friends and fond memories behind. But just as Wisconsin seduced us half a century ago, it has now driven us away. A state that once punched above its weight with its superior education and progressive tradition to attract talented people is now forcing them to leave to find rewarding jobs and lives elsewhere.
Six of our friends, all highly qualified professionals, are also leaving, and even those who have grown up there are moving away. We have joined them. My wife, who has won awards for her voluntary community services, will no longer perform them there. Our taxes and spending, along with our interests and commitments, will go elsewhere.
We have moved to New England, where the weather may not be much better, but public investments in the commonwealth produce economic prosperity and a high quality of life, and hope — not resentment — rules.
Thomas Spear is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a professor there.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.