President Trump has seen his shadow and a bumper crop of Democratic presidential candidates has sprung forth. They have carved out their unique policy niches — climate change, immigration, health care — but they’ve missed one bright ray on the progressive spectrum: Labor.
Organized labor brought us the minimum wage, eight-hour workday and the weekend. Organized labor also helped President Roosevelt pass the Wagner Act of 1935 — the most important labor legislation ever.
By defining and protecting worker rights, organized labor leveled the balance of power in the workplace. An era of unparalleled gain-sharing ensued, helping build the American middle class.
Then came Taft-Hartley Act of 1947, undercutting Wagner and slowing labor’s gains.
Taft-Hartley led directly to Ronald Reagan’s demolition of the air traffic controllers’ union and later Scott Walker’s notorious, union-busting Act 10.
Through history, labor’s opponents have worked hard against those who work hard.
It’s a shameful legacy and it’s high time things changed.
Let’s start by repealing Taft Hartley and pre-empting so-called right-to-work laws.
Two, consider setting the default labor law to union. It’s hard to organize a workforce — so let the rank and file opt out, instead of in.
Three, implement binding arbitration for the private sector.
Four, reserve seats on company boards for labor representatives.
Five, adopt employment-security plans in exchange for flexible job and wage schedules and full participation in labor-management councils.
Sounds good, but can it work?
Between 1935's Wagner Act and Taft-Hartley in 1947 industry experienced productive labor-management relationships, like Wisconsin’s Marathon Paper (Domtar). Not a single grievance was adjudicated — all disagreements were resolved internally — and the company’s profits and net worth soared. Downstream in Wisconsin Rapids, George Mead embraced unions, commencing a stable and productive period at Consolidated Paper.
Ideas in an op-ed are good, but we need action — and leadership. We need leaders unafraid to take a stand, like Sara Nelson (no relation), president of the Association of Flight Attendants union who famously called for a “general strike” to end Trump’s shutdown. Less than one week later the government reopened. TSA agents got their paychecks and Nelson’s reputation was cemented.
If two words can help end the longest government shutdown in history, imagine what real labor reform can accomplish.
Thomas Nelson is the county executive in Outagamie County.
