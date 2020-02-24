Thomas Nelson: Don't let the Trump administration abandon our commitment to Hmong-Americans

Hmong-Americans are an important part of Wisconsin. They’re here because they fought alongside us during the Vietnam War era and, were they to return to their native land, they’d face the worst kind of persecution.
In what has come to be known as the Secret War, the Hmong allied themselves with the American effort in Southeast Asia, suffering significant casualties in the pursuit of an independent homeland. Today, they are reviled by the Lao People’s Democratic Republic for their allegiance to the American cause.
We had a responsibility then, and we have an obligation today to protect them. I’m proud to say that until recently, we’ve lived up to our obligation. Unfortunately for the Hmong community, the fight isn’t over and now, they’re fighting the Trump administration.
It seems the State Department is making noises about deporting as many as 4,500 Hmong-Americans. Forty-nine thousand Hmong residents call Wisconsin home. It remains unclear how many face deportation, but it’s beyond dispute that a wave of fear is rippling through the community.
It boils the blood, but it comes as little surprise. The president has offended veterans of every color and stripe: think John McCain, or the family of Capt. Humayun Khan, or Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Hmong-Americans aren’t criminals; they’re patriots. They’re here because they earned a place in the home of the brave. So why this action? Why now?
Gov. Tony Evers deserves praise for his Feb. 13 letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Elected officials across Wisconsin, in Minnesota and California (where the Hmong-American population is well-established) and in all 50 states — where freedom is prized and honor is currency — need to join the call for continued refuge.
Sen. Ron Johnson holds an influential post on the Foreign Affairs committee and is well-positioned to end this debacle. That’s why I’ve called on him to hold hearings; make administration officials answer for their actions, end the directive and hold them accountable.
Anything less would be a stain on our good name. The Secret War is over. It’s time for truth to come out into the open.
Thomas Nelson is the county executive in Outagamie County.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.