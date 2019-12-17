Thomas Nelson: Dan Snyder could learn from Wisconsin's native heritage

Recently, the professional football team from Washington, D.C. visited my backyard. The team’s performance at Lambeau Field was unremarkable, but an incident prior to the game caught my attention.
Ahead of their trip to Titletown, Washington’s management reached out to the Oneida-Radisson hotel for lodging information. The irony could not be richer. A team with Washington’s nickname staying at the Oneida’s hotel is a bit like the George Halas family buying Packer season tickets.
The Oneida responded with the requested information, along with materials on the tribe’s position on the Native mascot issue. Separately, they also extended an invitation to owner Dan Snyder to talk about the issue. Just a conversation — that’s all. Snyder declined the entreaty and the team took their business elsewhere.
Looking to Washington for justice is usually a matter of who’s in the majority. There was a time when progressive views prevailed. Dwight Eisenhower’s support of the Little Rock Nine, Jack Kennedy’s action at the University of Mississippi and Lyndon Johnson’s leadership on the Civil Rights Act come to mind. Where’s the leadership today?
Back in 2009, when the Democrats held the majority, my colleague in the state Assembly, Jim Soletski, introduced a bill to redress objections to “race-based names, nicknames, logos, and mascots.” Soletski’s bill was popular with Wisconsin’s tribes and those who understood their objections. The measure passed though, mainly along party lines. In 2013, a Republican majority repealed it. (Each vote received a few defections from the opposing party.) But the bill was so extreme, this paper noted the new law was "the first of its kind in the country."
Wisconsin is home to a proud indigenous population. Indeed, the state’s name derives from an Algonquin word. The name of my county — Outagamie — is a transliteration of an Anishinaabe term. The Oneidas demonstrated uncommon hospitality to the Washington professional football team. Wisconsinites can’t force the team to change its name, but we can lend respect to our native peoples by doing our part to honor their heritage.
Seek out your local indigenous center or museum and learn as much as you can about our earliest denizens. Shop at native-owned businesses and charities. Read authors Stephen Graham Jones, Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo and Tommy Orange.
And if you are one of a handful of schools and teams that still bear an Indian mascot, please at least consider changing it. Menominee Falls just voted to change theirs. Dan Synder could learn a thing or two from them.
Thomas Nelson is the Outagamie County executive.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.