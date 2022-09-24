This week's winning You Toon caption is approved by Wisconsin voters

Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jackie!
Rietmann’s caption about campaign ads beat out more than 100 entries. Rietmann wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Kent Seeker
- of Madison: “I miss ads asking if my vehicle warranty has expired.”
Steve Blaskowski
- of Madison: “That’s not trash. It’s hazardous waste.”
Jeff Kuchenbecker
- of Madison: “Costco said they’ll replace it, but only when the elections are over.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.