This week's winning caption is intercepted

Chris Barber of Los Angeles, California, is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Chris!
His caption about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers beat out more than 100 entries. Barber wins publication of the winning line with today’s finished cartoon. Barber will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Susanne Soppe
- of McFarland: “I’ll take ‘Wishful Thinking’ for $200.”
Jim Flaherty
- of McFarland: “We better not. Our drive will probably stall.”
Michael Mazur
- of Reedsburg: “I don’t think his ego will fit in Lambeau much less the back seat.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.