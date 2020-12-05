This week's winning caption has herd immunity

Susanne Soppe of McFarland is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Susanne!
Her caption about the end of deer season beat out more than 80 entries. Soppe wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Wally Meyer
- of Madison: “Looks like Phil Hands forgot to draw you pants.”
Ernie Hanson
- of Madison: “A good disguise really helps. Any luck in finding a crossbow for me?”
John Bollig:
- “I’m not worried: Guns don’t kill. People do.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
