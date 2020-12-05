 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's winning caption has herd immunity
0 comments
YOU TOON

This week's winning caption has herd immunity

  • 0
Winning Deer Season You Toon

Susanne Soppe of McFarland is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Susanne!

Her caption about the end of deer season beat out more than 80 entries. Soppe wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Wally Meyer

  • of Madison: “Looks like Phil Hands forgot to draw you pants.”

Ernie Hanson

  • of Madison: “A good disguise really helps. Any luck in finding a crossbow for me?”

John Bollig:

  • “I’m not worried: Guns don’t kill. People do.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics