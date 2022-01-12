Thiago Arzua: International students deserve visas to stay in US

The key argument a student visa application needs to make is that the applicant has no plans to stay in the U.S. after graduating. In some cases, such as mine, that is a hard argument to make. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida in 2016 and now have a total of nine years of studies in the U.S. As a result, I have almost no significant ties to Brazil. In fact, the best document I could think of for my interview was my mom’s mortgage on our house back in Curitiba, Brazil.

I believe students who want to move to the U.S. and stay afterward should be able to do so. That is called a dual-intent visa, and it is not new. Several employment visas already allow for it. Student visas do not.

Opening up this avenue for students, as some drafts of the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 would do, could streamline and ease the life of hundreds of thousands of international students who either anxiously wait for their visas or get them denied every year — simply because they want to move to the U.S. after they finish school.

Arzua, from Curitiba, Brazil, is a Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee: www.thiagoarzua.com and @thiagoarzua.