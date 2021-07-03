They made us free -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on July 3, 1921:
One hundred and forty-five years ago this Fourth of July, a group of “downeast Yankees” put their heads in a noose by signing the Declaration of Independence. That document gave birth to the United States. It forever ended rule of Americans by kings. To it we owe our political independence and republican self-government.
When the Declaration of Independence was signed July 4, 1976, the battles of Lexington, Concord and Bunker Hill had been fought, and Washington had taken charge of the Continental army. With that much of a start toward independence, it would seem the declaration would have gone through speedily.
But Congress was nearly as slow in those days as now. The first resolution of independence was introduced July 7. It was debated, referred to committee, and nearly a month went by before it was adopted.
As with all big questions, the public was divided. John Adams, who for two years had been boldly advocating independence, wrote: “I was avoided like a man infected with leprosy, and walked the streets of Philadelphia in solitude, borne down by the weight of care and unpopularity.” Of the delegates from the 13 original colonies, those from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and South Carolina were at first opposed to severing British rule.
Thomas Jefferson arrived in Philadelphia and was delegated to write the formal Declaration of Independence. He went about it leisurely — rented a room on a second floor in a quiet neighborhood and had a carpenter make him a special desk 3 feet high and 14 by 10 inches on top. On this table he penned the Declaration, probably with his collar off, for that June was hot.
The document came within an ace of going into the waste basket. Jefferson was gloomy and it was debated. Ben Franklin sat at his elbow and tried to cheer him up with funny stories. Meanwhile, the public, cursing congressional delay, melted up lead plate into bullets and shot their way toward freedom. ...