The York Dispatch: Ten years after an epic failure, Penn State rises from the ashes of the Sandusky scandal

Then the NCAA, using the Freeh Report as its guide, announced severe sanctions against the school and the football program. It levied a $60 million fine against PSU, banned the team from postseason play for four years and reduced its football scholarships for that span. It also vacated all of Penn State’s football wins from 1998 to 2011, costing Paterno 111 victories, and put the program on probation for five years.

There was much talk at the time that the PSU football program deserved even harsher penalties.

That is the past. Fast forward a decade and where do we stand?

Well, the school and the football program have both made encouraging rebounds, thanks to actions taken by the university to address the failures that led to the scandal.

The entire $60 million was rightly spent in Pennsylvania on programs to treat and prevent child sexual abuse. PSU instituted reforms to fight child abuse, sexual misconduct and unethical actions. Today, university officials stress that great progress has been made, including a code of conduct that anyone remotely connected with athletics must follow.