The Virginian-Pilot: Virginia on the right side of history with LGBT protections

This year’s legislation would also establish protections for public accommodations, making it unlawful to deny service “on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, or status as a veteran.”

Virginia is one of only five states in the nation without such a measure in place and will be the first state in the former Confederacy to extend those protections to members of the LGBT community. And, given the commonwealth’s checkered history on this subject, it’s long overdue change in the commonwealth’s approach, from one of confrontation and discrimination to one of compassion and acceptance.

Plenty of voices will be shouting against this, as in the 1960s about interracial marriage and until recently (and, in some cases, still) over same-sex marriage. People are welcome to think what they like.

But the law must be fair, equal and just to all. And denying anyone their constitutional protections on the bases of who they are or who they love is antithetical to the principles of this nation’s founding — that the pursuit of happiness is an inalienable right.

Some hurdles still must be cleared before this heads to the governor’s desk, but it seems apt to honor this milestone and marvel at how far Virginia has come.

