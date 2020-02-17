The Virginian-Pilot: Virginia on the right side of history with LGBT protections

When it comes to matters of the heart, Virginia’s history is not exactly the stuff of poetry.
Begin with the Jamestown settlement, when the first Europeans to carve out a foothold on these shores — all male — relied on the Virginia Company to convince women that building a life in the dangerous unknown of the New World would be an attractive life option.
An Atlantic magazine piece in 2016 referred to the arrangement as “America’s first mail-order brides” and the lives of these women, whose arrival was marked during the 1619 commemorations last year, was often one of heartache and hard work more than romance.
Virginia holds the dubious distinction of being on the front lines for two of the most prominent legal rulings about marriage as well.
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the commonwealth’s prohibition of marriages between people of different racial classifications — known as anti-miscegenation statutes — violated the Constitution.
“The freedom to marry has long been recognized as one of the vital personal rights essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men,” Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote for a unanimous court. “Classifications so directly subversive of the principle of equality at the heart of the Fourteenth Amendment, is surely to deprive all the State’s citizens of liberty without due process of law.”
And in 2014, Tim Bostic and Tony London of Norfolk were the petitioners who challenged the commonwealth’s prohibition against same-sex marriages, arguing their constitutional rights were similarly violated by the law.
That case didn’t reach the nation’s highest court. The justices instead let stand a lower court’s ruling in the couple’s favor, a decision that effectively made same-sex marriage the law of the land.
Still, in both cases, the commonwealth stood on the wrong side of history and forced its residents to endure the hardship of legal petitions to secure rights protected by the Constitution.
It is therefore welcome, and highly out of character, to see Virginia looking forward (at last!) as lawmakers this month adopted the Virginia Values Act, which bans discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
The measure is less about the viability of contracts (i.e. marriage) and more about equality under the law. And it does more than simply incorporate a couple of additional exceptions into the state code.
The Virginia Values Act builds on measures that passed the Virginia Senate in previous years that would extend employment and housing protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents. Discrimination on the basis of sexual preference or gender identity were kept intact by the Virginia House, which rejected those Senate bills.
This year’s legislation would also establish protections for public accommodations, making it unlawful to deny service “on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, or status as a veteran.”
Virginia is one of only five states in the nation without such a measure in place and will be the first state in the former Confederacy to extend those protections to members of the LGBT community. And, given the commonwealth’s checkered history on this subject, it’s long overdue change in the commonwealth’s approach, from one of confrontation and discrimination to one of compassion and acceptance.
Plenty of voices will be shouting against this, as in the 1960s about interracial marriage and until recently (and, in some cases, still) over same-sex marriage. People are welcome to think what they like.
But the law must be fair, equal and just to all. And denying anyone their constitutional protections on the bases of who they are or who they love is antithetical to the principles of this nation’s founding — that the pursuit of happiness is an inalienable right.
Some hurdles still must be cleared before this heads to the governor’s desk, but it seems apt to honor this milestone and marvel at how far Virginia has come.