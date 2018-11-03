This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 3, 1948:
For Mr. Truman’s victory, there is only to blame — not Harry Truman, not Big Labor, not the people — but the Republican Party.
It was convinced it would “win with anybody.”
Its 80th Congress was confused, bungling and totally political unsmart in an election year.
Republican signal-callers thought they could turn the clock back, that the people wanted it turned back. They were wrong.
Gov. Dewey himself played the too-smug game of self-assurance. He never captured public affection. His personality was cold, his tone a little patronizing.
And except for the closing days of the campaign, he failed to discuss specifics sufficiently to attract complete trust. ...
On the other side, Truman played to human emotions and prejudices, a strategy that may be reprehensible, but sometimes wins. He capitalized, too, on a certain human sympathy for the underdog, the little fellow getting kicked around. ...
So the wise guys who said Dewey was a cinch were wrong. The pollsters, the pundits, the prophets, the experts were all wrong — dead wrong.