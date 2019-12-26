The Orange County Register: Both parties unite to bloat military spending, keep forever wars on autopilot

Amid the theatrics of impeachment and opposition to impeachment, both parties took the time over the past two weeks to do what they always do: spend more, grow government, keep perpetual wars on autopilot and infringe on liberty.

Over the past two decades, the United States has spent or obligated trillions of American taxpayer dollars on a foreign policy costly both in terms of dollars but more importantly lives.

Most Americans, including most veterans, recognize that the costs have not been worth what we’ve gotten in return.

With the nearly $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, Congress had the opportunity to scale back the many conflicts the United States is involved in, or at least put hard limits on existing or future conflicts.

Unfortunately, what was approved by the House and Senate did nothing of the sort.

A proposal to end the unauthorized U.S. support for the brutal Saudi-led war in Yemen was removed from the NDAA amid White House pressure.

Proposals to require Congress to finally reexamine the outdated 2001 and 2002 military force authorizations which have served as little more than blank checks to the executive branch to wage limitless war were refused by the Senate.