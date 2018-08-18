This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 22, 1968:
The free world was shocked and saddened when Soviet troops rolled into Czechoslovakia, where liberal Communists sought to ease up strict controls over Czech life.
Hope for peace in the world has suddenly dimmed considerably. The hope that Moscow might use its influence to bring about an end to the war in Vietnam now seems sadly remote.
Not since Russian troops marched into Hungary has the world been so appalled at Communist high-handedness in Europe.
That was in 1956. It was not unlike the Soviet smashing of the 1953 East Berlin uprising. It was the same brutal Red regime the world learned to know under Joseph Stalin. ...
While Russia sets about the task of forming a puppet regime in Prague, there are fears for the safety of Czech party leader Alexander Dubcek, leader of the reform movement, and his comrades. We pray for their safety.
The invasion was a tragic setback for liberty and peace in the world.