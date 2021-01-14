The Miami Herald: According to racists, when white mobs beat cops and kill them, it’s a patriotic act. Just ask Trump

Do blue lives only matter when Black lives are perceived as the threat to them?

Up until last weekend, when videos began to receive wide circulation, we had heard more about that idiot Adam Johnson — a Floridian of course — accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern than we did about the law enforcement officers whom a frenzied mob of white extremists were allowed to bash, beat, slur and kill during their rampage through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. And, not so shockingly, some white police officers from across the country proudly stepped over that thin blue line and joined the lawless mobs.

Why is that?

We know why, and anyone who has been paying attention knows why, too.

Police officers are revered by many racist whites whenever equally racist rogues on the force bash, beat, slur and kill African Americans. But police themselves became the enemy last week, and the deafening silence over how — and by whom — they were battered is telling.

We know why.

Never let it be forgotten that Brian Sicknick, a military veteran and member of the Capitol Police, was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher. The bloodied man was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. He died the next day.