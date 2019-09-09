Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Pete!
His caption about parents celebrating the first day of school beat out more than 70 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Maureen Olson
- of Madison: “Is that separation anxiety?”
John Finkler
- of Middleton: “They wouldn’t be celebrating if they had to join our active shooter drills.”
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “At least the dog will miss us.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.