The Johannesburg Business Day: Blame politicians, not scientists, for Covid-19 travel bans

It isn’t even two months since the UK finally removed South Africa from its “red list” of countries deemed dangerous for travel due to Covid-19. And then it all changed.

With friends like these, one might ask, who needs enemies? The removal of that status was seen as a great victory for a tourism industry that has been on its knees since the pandemic reached South Africa in early 2020. The new travel restrictions are a crushing blow for people in tourism who were looking for some relief during the December holiday period.

The reaction from the UK despite little being known about the virus so far is a political act that other countries felt the need to imitate, lest they be seen to be complacent.

It is ironic that while the usefulness of travel bans is questionable, the UK has long rejected the measures that work. Its prime minister, Boris Johnson, thinks it is fine to go to hospitals or theaters without a mask. Complacency has been the one defining feature of that government’s reaction to the pandemic, and on July 19 it declared “Freedom Day,” removing precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. British cases were soaring, even before the discovery of the new variant, Omicron.