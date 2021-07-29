The Guardian: Climate summit is 100 days to save the world

At the heart of the problem is the failure of the G20 to agree on actions and timetables to achieve global net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This is umbilically linked to the similar failure to set the more ambitious global goal of restricting global heating to an increase of 1.5C in the same period. Reports suggest that the ministers will recognize that 1.5C is preferable to 2C but not do enough about it.

This is unacceptable, but it is characteristic of a world struggling to recover economically from the pandemic. Governments’ recovery plans are increasingly falling short of what is needed to reach existing climate goals, never mind new ones. Globally, carbon emissions are again set to rise in 2023, not fall. The world is in danger of losing the path toward net zero. That failure comes down partly to money and partly to politics.

Responsibility should be widely shared. European countries, the UK included, often talk a better game than they play. Angela Merkel recently admitted as much about Germany’s record. “We can’t continue at the current pace but have to up the tempo,” she conceded.