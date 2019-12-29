The fog of battle wins this week's caption contest

Duane Yanna of Mineral Point is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Duane!
His caption about Rudolph and Milwaukee Bucks basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out more than 70 entries. Yanna wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “They used to call me a freak, too.”
Scott Tredwell
- of Advance, North Carolina: “I wonder if NORAD tracks all of his flights?”
Julie Theado
- of Madison: “You’ll go down in history!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands sing satirical holiday songs, with lyrics by Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz of Milwaukee. Santa Claus visits the podcast in his pajamas and seems unprepared for Christmas Eve. Newspaper courier Koffi Amuzu-Gassou joins our State Journal choir, telling about Christmas in Togo, Africa, where children run behind Santa's pickup.