The elegant Park Hotel opens to public -- State Journal editorial from 1871

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 18, 1871:
The importance of Madison -- as the capital of the state, as one of the pleasantest summer resorts in the country, and as an excellent (place) for business with very flattering prospects for rapid growth -- has for several years impressed on people that more hotel facilities were greatly wanted if not absolute necessity. ...
A year ago last winter, this want because so apparent that an active movement was made by our citizens to supply the deficiency. A good hotel for a city like Madison costs considerable money -- so much that it was difficult to find any one individual able or willing to take on the entire responsibility of building one.
Public meetings were held. .. The location was found to be the most difficult question to settle. It was finally agreed on, and the "Park Hotel Company" was organized. Stock was subscribed, and measures were at once taken for the construction of a hotel that should be a credit to the beautiful capital of Wisconsin and to the great Northwest.
The building is now completed, and the house will be opened to the public for inspection and use tomorrow. ...
The location of the hotel is on the corner of Main and Carroll streets. It is built of Milwaukee pressed cream colored brick, with trimmings of the best of Madison stone. It is four stories high, with Mansard roof of elaborate finish. On nearly the entire front of Carroll Street is a broad two-story piazza.
Elegant and tasteful as is the external appearance of this charming hotel, it is only an indication of its internal arrangement and finish. Different from most hotels in cities, this building is wholly used for the convenience of guests. ...
The entire furniture is of walnut, oiled and of modern style. The parlor carpet is Crossley's velvet. All the beds are furnished with hair mattresses and steel springs. ...
The Park Hotel will do more than any other to give Madison character and business. It is a monument to the stockholders' enterprise and worthy of all praise.