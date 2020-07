The Detroit News: If it’s safe, get students in school

Don’t expect that to quell the naysayers. For instance, a group of protesters — organized by BAMN — on Thursday went so far as to park their cars, blocking school buses from getting out.

If in-person schooling is not satisfactory, then what is the answer?

Detroit of all districts would benefit from getting kids back in the classroom. The online experiment was not a success in most districts in Michigan, and Detroit students likely suffered the most, without adequate access to computers and the internet. And many low-income parents have had to continue working outside the home during the pandemic.

It’s hard to see how that’s a better situation for these children, who have consistently had the lowest reading and math test scores in the country.

Vitti has worked hard to revamp the curriculum, and students are starting to make progress. This is not the time to halt learning altogether.

That doesn’t mean any student or teacher should be put in harm’s way. DPSCD, and other districts, are seeking to create frameworks that will be as safe as possible for all involved.

And each district must decide what is safest for its community.