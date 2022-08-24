The curse of youth: Barefoot boys are vanishing -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 24, 1922:

Is the barefoot boy a vanishing institution in our cities? City pavements are too hot for the unprotected foot.

It is a big loss for youth. how big a loss is known only to the grown-up who in memory has the delightful recollection of bare feet padding through thick August dust of a country road or wiggling deliciously in mud puddles and ruts after a rain. "Them were the days."

Another institution of which youth is being robbed in the cities is the alley. Real estate is too valuable to waste on alleys. Blocks are being laid out smaller. The short garage drive from the curb has taken the place of the alley. Oh, grievous loss!

What would boyhood have been like years ago without the alleys through which we explored, gathering scrap iron and bones in a dirty old burlap bag for the junkman? High board fences were along those alleys to keep youthful pirates out of yards large enough to play a ball game in. ...

Another 50 years of "progress" and there will not be any such thing as boyhood in the cities. Babies will be handed radio outfits and other pacifiers when they begin wondering what's beyond the walls of the house.