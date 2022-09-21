The auto game startles, fascinates — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 21, 1922:

How would you like to take a whirl selling autos? Like most other things, it looks better from the outside.

Thirty-two thousand auto dealers went out of business with a loss of $233 million last year, according to Leroy W. Campbell, a New York Banker, addressing a convention of used-car dealers.

Most of these failures, says Campbell, were due to “lack of careful figuring when allowing for old cars, lack of storage in trading and lack of selling ability.”

The auto game is a tremendous and fascinating business. It now ranks fifth or sixth among all American industries. In August, the output of motor cars was about 265,000, against 180,785 cars in August last year. ...

American output of passenger autos and trucks, so far in 1922, has been at a rate of 2.4 million a year. In rough figures, that’s as many autos as exit in all countries of the world combined outside the United States. Less than 20 years ago, the auto was such a novelty that everyone turned and stared when “horseless carriage” rattled past.

Even the wildest visionaries never dreamed that autos would ever be as numerous as they are now. One of the greatest thrills of living in America is the element of surprise, the rapid and constant change.

It is not all that improbable that, 20 years from now, people will be using as many airplanes as there are autos today.