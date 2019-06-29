This Madison Express editorial ran on July 27, 1844. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:
Of all the disgraceful projects ever started by the hot-headed enemies of our country, we know of none so shameful, so insulting to the intelligence of the Northern community, or one freighted with such dangerous results, as the annexation of Texas.
Not a single benefit would be derived, while wounds, lasting, and never to be healed, must be the inevitable consequence. Let us look at the evils, some of which will surely follow.
First. It threatens a dissolution of the Union. This we consider the greatest evil, and one which should make every American, regardless of party, oppose it with all the energy he can command. Is the severing of the happy Union nothing? And are there not enough of abolitionists at the North, and nullifying traitors at the South, already making fierce attacks upon the glorious Constitution that binds us together, and which was obtained by the blood of our ancestors, without having this firebrand thrown in our midst, to set on fire the combustible materials forming the Republic? But when comes disunion, then comes civil war! One part of the country will be arrayed against the other, and the now peaceful land of Washington will become the scene of carnage, and sink to the level with unhappy Spain. ...
Second. A war with Mexico would be the consequence. From such a war the United States has nothing to fear, because it is the strongest, and could easily crush the infant Republic, unless it secured assistance from abroad. But might does not make right. The war would be UNJUST, and could only be looked upon like a band of robbers plundering a defenseless village. None but the most degraded of men would be guilty of engaging in it. ...
Third. It would bring a deep reproach upon the character of our nation. By annexing Texas we violate our present treaty with Mexico ... . If a private individual breaks his agreements, he disgraces himself. How much more, then, does a nation, that will, without the shadow of an excuse, be guilty of setting at nought every principle which should guide men in the dealings with their neighbors. As well might England negotiate with the Wisconsin Legislature, and annex our beautiful Territory to her dominions, as the United States to annex Texas as the Union, without first obtaining the consent of Mexico.
Fourth. It would perpetuate slavery. ... The country will never be tranquil until some safe and suitable method is adopted for removing slavery from the land. Southern slaveholders admit that it is a curse. Then cannot this curse be removed from the country with less trouble without, than it can with, the addition of some five or six more slave states?
Fifth. The public debt of Texas, according to late estimates, exceeding $20 million, is to be paid by the United States. ...
Sixth. It places the North under the control of the South. Annex Texas, and the South holds the balance of power. She will not fail to use it. Then the North must submissively bow to the haughty tyrants of the South. ...
More than one of the above evils will surely be inflicted upon our country if Texas is annexed to the Union.