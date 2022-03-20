The American people will stand by President Grant -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on March 20, 1872:

President Grant is becoming stronger with the people every day. They believe him honest.

That he makes mistakes is a matter of course. But he is ever ready to correct them, as they develop. His integrity is undoubted by all who know him.

The great results of his administration are excellent, and no malignity on the part of his accusers can affect him with the great masses of the people, who are the truest judges of real worth.

Grant has done too much for the country during the past 10 years to be cast overboard by the patriotic people of this nation.

Aspiring demagogues have shown supreme selfishness that overrides every feeling of gratitude for the noble services of others. Men of this class oppose Grant.

Grant can well afford to stand it. The American people are grateful to the man who did so much to save their nation in the time of its peril, as did General Grant, and they will stand by him.