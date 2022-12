Thanks for the 1,700 letters to the editor we published in 2022 — please keep them coming

Tips for writing letters

1. Keep it short. We limit our letters to the editor to 200 words to allow ample space for lots of different voices. Some of the most memorable letters are even shorter.

One of my favorite letters of all time was Ingo Bensch’s 2015 piece about potential gun rules at Camp Randall, “Allow concealed carry of sandwiches.”

It clocked in at fewer than 75 words.

2. Keep it simple. Your letter doesn’t need lots of statistics.

We are interested in your opinions, not your grasp of specific figures. Plus, as your letters editor, I have to verify every fact or stat you cite, and that can be time-consuming. If you must include specific data, please send along a hyperlink to your source.

Remember: Editing letters is only part of my job. So if things get too complicated, I’ll have to skip your submission and move on to others.

3. Keep it local. We always give preference to topics here in Wisconsin. Your opinion about what is happening at City Hall, the state Capitol or Lambeau Field is more important to most readers than a letter about farflung topics and locations.

3. Be careful about quoting people. Most of the stuff you see on inspirational posters or internet memes doesn’t accurately reflect what people said or who said it. For example, Mahatma Ghandi never said, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” and Vince Lombardi didn’t originate the saying, “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”

4. Take the road less travelled.

Try to think of an interesting or refreshing take on a topic. The last thing we want on our letters page is people parroting the talking heads on MSNBC, CNN and Fox News.