On Nov. 6, Wisconsinites in 16 counties, including Dane, Sauk and Rock, will have a chance to vote for legalizing cannabis. Polls show strong majority support across all ages, ethnic groups, and political persuasions.
This is an undeniable change from a generation ago, when cannabis was viewed as inherently dangerous and harmful. While only 16 percent of Americans supported cannabis legalization in 1990, support for legalization has shot up to 61 percent among Wisconsin voters, according to a recent Marquette Poll. Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia have legalized at least medicinal use. Canada has legalized cannabis completely and Michigan will likely do so statewide this fall. Just to drive the point home that cannabis has gone mainstream, consider that Republicans like former Speaker John Boehner and Gov. Bill Weld are now leading efforts to legalize at the national level.
What caused this monumental shift in public opinion? First, it has become clear that cannabis has important medicinal value. In 2017, the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a comprehensive analysis of cannabis research titled "The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids." The report looked at over 10,000 scientific abstracts. It concluded that cannabis was found to provide “significant” relief for pain and chemotherapy-related nausea.
Cannabis is also an accepted medicine for treating epilepsy. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever cannabis-derived treatment for epilepsy this year.
In the field of mental health, evidence also suggests that cannabis can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Many veterans deal with PTSD developed in the course of serving our country. Peer reviewed journals Molecular Psychiatry and Science Daily both reported studies suggesting that cannabis helped relieve nightmares, decreased hyperarousal, and lessened the reliving of traumatic experiences.
Medicinal cannabis is a simple, inexpensive weapon in the fight against opioid abuse. Eight hundred people died from opioid overdoses in this state last year alone. Cannabis is a less addictive alternative to opioids and evidence suggests that people in states where it is legal opt to use it. A study published in April in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed opioid prescriptions falling dramatically over five years among Medicare Part D recipients in states where medicinal cannabis was legalized.
Beyond health reasons for legalization, there are other reasons legalization is imperative. Prohibition has a disparate impact on people of color. According to statistics, using cannabis while being black means you have a relatively high likelihood of arrest. According to a comprehensive analysis by the American Civil Liberties Union, despite rough parity in usage African-Americans get arrested at almost four times the rate of whites. According to a study of Manhattan, African-Americans were arrested 15 times more frequently than whites.
If that is not enough persuasive enough, the economic value of legalizing cannabis is significant. Colorado has 200,000 fewer residents than Wisconsin, but pulled in $200 million in taxes and fees from legal cannabis in 2017 and is expected to raise more this year. If Wisconsin were able to tax legal cannabis, it would mean more money for schools and roads.
If Wisconsin forgoes legalization, but neighbors such as Michigan and Illinois move forward, economic opportunities will flow out of our state. Not only will Wisconsin farmers and businesses lose out, but the Wisconsin taxpayer will be stuck footing the bill for continued arrests and prosecutions, without any of the upside of new revenue.
Terry Polich, of Baraboo, is a board member of the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, a nonprofit group working to reform the Wisconsin criminal justice system.
