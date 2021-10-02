Terrible drought and fire — State Journal report from 150 years ago

This State Journal report ran on Oct. 5, 1871, just three days before the Peshtigo Fire in northeast Wisconsin, which killed 1,500 people while destroying a swath of forest 10 miles wide and 40 miles long in two hours, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society:

From all quarters of the northwest come complaints of the terrible drought. The wells are drying up, the streams are low, the earth is like a heap of ashes, the air is filled with dust and smoke.

Farmers are unable to plow. They drive their stock for miles to water. But all their misfortunes are light compared with the loss from vast fires which are sweeping over portions of the country.

In the northwestern part of Wisconsin, through the counties about Green Bay, hundreds of people will be left homeless and poor by the terrible fires, and those of our citizens living in more favored localities, which be ready, we are sure, to contribute to the sufferers liberally, when called upon by communities representing them.