Teri Nicolai: Vote 'yes' to strengthen the rights of crime victims

WATERFORD — I was attacked by my ex-husband in 2004. He beat me with a bat, forced me into a garbage can and left me inside a freezing storage shed to die. After the 26-hour ordeal and my miraculous rescue, the back of my head had a gaping hole that required surgery. My head was swollen to 3 times its normal size because of the bruising and lacerations. I had frostbite on all my extremities. My toes were the most affected, and I lost all of them. I also lost the baby I was carrying. It’s a miracle I survived.

My story may sound familiar to you, and you may have seen my face before. After my life came so close to ending, I decided this traumatic ordeal would be a new beginning. I became an outspoken advocate for victims of domestic violence, and one of the leading proponents of the crime victim’s constitutional amendment that is up for a vote April 7.

