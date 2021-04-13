Teri Jendusa-Nicolai: One year later, Marsy's Law is working for victims

One year ago, during the onset of a global public health crisis that upended lives all over the world, the residents of Wisconsin voted in a spring election that will be remembered by the history books. Casting their votes by mail, through absentee ballots, or in person in socially distanced lines, an overwhelming 75% of Wisconsin voters cast their ballots in support of ratifying the crime victims’ constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.
This historic vote was the culmination of nearly four years of hard work by countless brave survivors, dedicated victim advocates and members of the law enforcement and legal system. As a survivor of violent crime myself, I was immensely proud to have been a part of this effort to enshrine equal rights for Wisconsin crime victims into our state’s Constitution. One year after Marsy’s Law became a reality in the Badger State, I am even prouder to see the positive impact that the new amendment has had on real Wisconsin crime victims.
Even amid the onset of a pandemic, it didn’t take long to see the positive effects of Marsy’s Law in action. Only days after the new amendment went into effect last May, a Kenosha-area victim of sexual assault and attempted murder was able to exercise her new right to be heard at a bond hearing to ask the judge not to grant her attacker the release he was seeking. In a high-profile Waukesha County sexual assault case, the new amendment allowed the victim to assert her right to be present at sentencing. Marsy’s Law allowed a grieving family from Rock County to protect their privacy as they spoke at the sentencing hearing for a man who shot and killed their loved one. A grandmother of a murdered newborn in Green County was able to petition the court to keep the confessed killer in custody for the safety of her family. These are just a few of the many examples of Marsy’s Law at work over the past year.
Each of these cases represents a victory for victims’ rights in Wisconsin. However, for me, the most personally gratifying development over the last year of implementation of Marsy’s Law in Wisconsin took place when the state court of appeals issued an opinion upholding the right of crime victims to object in court to the release and inspection of their personal medical records.
After I narrowly survived a brutal attack by my ex-husband in 2004, I found myself thrown into the legal process where I was forced to relive that traumatic ordeal again and again. During this process, my own medical history was called into question, although it was irrelevant to my condition after he beat me with a baseball bat, suffocated me, dumped me in a snow-filled trash can and left me to die in a frozen storage shed. After the 26-hour ordeal, I barely escaped with my life, and I lost the baby I was carrying. During the legal process, I ultimately had to make the impossible decision between submitting my lifelong medical history to the defense, and pursuing justice for the death of my unborn child.
Now, because of the constitutional rights afforded to all crime victims under Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, victims have the ability to have their voice heard on whether their private medical and mental health records should be admissible in court. This victory for victims’ rights truly hit home.
On behalf of survivors all over Wisconsin, I want to thank all of the supporters of victims’ rights who were instrumental in making Marsy’s Law a reality in Wisconsin: from the more than 400 victim service agencies, statewide law enforcement groups, community advocates, and individual police chiefs, sheriffs and district attorneys who supported this measure, to the more than 1.1 million Wisconsin residents who cast votes in favor of the crime victims’ constitutional amendment one year ago. I also want to thank the victim witness coordinators, the Department of Justice’s Office of Crime Victim Services, prosecutors, law enforcement and everyone else who has worked this past year to implement these new rights for crime victims.
Marsy’s Law is working! It is making a real and lasting difference in the lives of Wisconsin crime victims.
Teri Jendusa-Nicolai became a prominent advocate for victims' rights and survivors of domestic violence after surviving an abduction and violent attack by her ex-husband in Racine County in 2004. She serves as the Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin state chairwoman and as a member of the Waterford Town Board.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.