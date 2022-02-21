 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT WE SAID 150 YEARS AGO

Temperance bill worries Germans — State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

Roseline Peck

Roseline Peck, pictured in 1874, was the wife of the first tavern keeper in Madison, Eben Peck, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

This State Journal report ran on Feb. 21, 1872:

The temperance bill has been held in abeyance by the Legislature, and this forenoon the bill underwent some modifications.

A prominent citizen referred to the opposition of the Germans to a feature of the bill that they think would subject them to extortion, black mailing and persecution by loafers and swindlers.

He made the suggestion that a law raising the amount charged for licenses, and prohibiting the sale to habitual drunkards on pain of forfeiture of license, and a fine would be practical and beneficial.

Under the provisions of such law, irresponsible men could not get licenses. Those who sold liquor would be known and held in ample bonds to obey the statutes. In case they sold to habitual drunkards or minors, after notification and in violation of law, they would forfeit their licenses.

The Legislature might make the law general or leave the questions of license to be fixed by each town or city.

