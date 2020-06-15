Teeanna Brisco: Madison's Black youth are waiting. When will community leaders step up?

Further, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is seeking to employ 75 “peacekeepers” in the Madison area. There have been hundreds of peacekeepers practicing their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble every single day on the state Capitol lawn. That funding could go directly to the Black youth who organized and demonstrated a demand for reform, many of them being young people who grew up through the Boys and Girls Club. Not to mention, in the wake of COVID-19, vulnerable populations are likely to risk their health for $12.83 an hour. This is a problematic and irresponsible effort that could easily exploit financially struggling communities.

Community leaders and elected officials now have to act and use their privilege. It is insulting that our elected officials and community leaders think photo ops and performative politics will put out this fire. We demand legislation and conversation that address frightening maternal and infant mortality rates among Black women and babies. We demand that Madison Police abolish the use of tear gas, a riot control agent that is outlawed in war. We demand that police officers are removed from our schools and replaced with complete restorative justice programs.