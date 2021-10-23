Ted Nugent and Luke Hilgemann: Hunting proposals in Wisconsin hit the target

Hunting is a sacred tradition for so many in Wisconsin. It’s a time for us to reconnect with ourselves, our family and the beauty of the outdoors around us. It allows us to participate in responsible conservation and to provide for our loved ones. Moreover, hunting reflects our nation’s unique character and heritage: rugged individualism amid strong community.
The attacks on our sport, outdoor lifestyle and values as American hunters have gone unchallenged long enough.
In Wisconsin, it’s time to stand for our hunters and the immense impact we have on our state.
It’s time to pass the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Act — and Hunter Nation is leading this charge.
This bold, commonsense legislation will introduce policies that all Wisconsinites can rally behind, including:
- Increasing the opportunity for hunting and fishing for Wisconsin’s residents.
- Reducing the regulatory burden on hunters and anglers.
- Providing oversight over Wisconsin’s use of the money hunters and anglers pay, which is meant for resource management.
- Fully recognizing the economic impact made by Wisconsin’s hunters and anglers.
Why do these policies not already exist? Unfortunately, this is largely due to hunter apathy. Until now, we hunters have mostly done a poor job engaging in policy processes that directly impact our sport. Hunters have been content to sit on the sidelines while our lifestyle is being whittled away.
Because of this, too few lawmakers go to Madison with hunters and anglers at the forefront of their minds — or their votes. Without a united voice speaking out against regulations that create barriers to participation in hunting, why would they?
This is why Hunter Nation is building a grassroots network of sportsmen and sportswomen to be the united voice of the American hunter.
Wisconsin has more than 895,000 hunters. When last measured, hunters spend over $2.5 billion hunting in Wisconsin and generate over $3.5 billion in economic impact for the state. We are a key part to our state’s economy — creating jobs, growing businesses and generating tax revenues that are reinvested into our state to help fund our schools, roads and natural resources. It is time this impact is recognized and its growth is continued.
Passing the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Act will break down barriers for newcomers to hunting and fishing by simplifying regulations while ensuring safety is still a priority.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR allowed an individual applying for a Wisconsin hunting license to satisfy the in-person field test of the hunter’s safety program by participating in a mentored hunt. This model was an immediate success. This legislation will make mentored hunts a permanent option for completing the hunter’s safety course.
Passing the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Act will make hunting more accessible by making regulations easier to understand. Currently, it is confusing for hunters to know which type of license — there are 26 categories now — they need to ensure a legal harvest. This legislation will require the DNR to submit a report on possible methods to consolidate certain license categories and simplify the current requirements.
This legislation also will simplify our hunting seasons. Turkey hunting alone is too complicated, split across multiple seasons that make it difficult for hardworking Wisconsinites to participate. This legislation will make it easier to find exactly when and where hunters can take to the field.
Hunters are the most effective and driven conservationists and stewards of our state’s natural resources. We understand the value of ensuring that future generations have access to the natural resources that allow our sport to thrive.
This legislation sets a minimum number of 100,000 brook trout to be raised by the state Department of Natural Resources, increases the minimum number of pheasants being planted to 200,000, and would require the DNR to prepare a report that identifies opportunities for partnering with the private aquaculture industry for increased stocking of desirable sport fish in lakes and streams.
Passing this legislation will enact accountability. It’s time to institute oversight on the DNR’s use of Pittman-Robertson federal aid dollars. Are these funds being used effectively for management and restoration of wildlife? It is difficult to know.
Further, this legislation takes away power from unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats at the DNR and restores it to the duly elected members of our Legislature who directly represent Wisconsin’s citizens.
Now is the time to stand with Wisconsin hunters. Now is the time to pass the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Act.
Nugent, a rock musician and outdoorsman, is spokesperson of Hunter Nation, a national group advocating for sportsmen. Hilgemann is president and CEO of the group: hunternation.org