Ted Nugent and Luke Hilgemann: Hunting proposals in Wisconsin hit the target

Passing the Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Act will make hunting more accessible by making regulations easier to understand. Currently, it is confusing for hunters to know which type of license — there are 26 categories now — they need to ensure a legal harvest. This legislation will require the DNR to submit a report on possible methods to consolidate certain license categories and simplify the current requirements.

This legislation also will simplify our hunting seasons. Turkey hunting alone is too complicated, split across multiple seasons that make it difficult for hardworking Wisconsinites to participate. This legislation will make it easier to find exactly when and where hunters can take to the field.

Hunters are the most effective and driven conservationists and stewards of our state’s natural resources. We understand the value of ensuring that future generations have access to the natural resources that allow our sport to thrive.

This legislation sets a minimum number of 100,000 brook trout to be raised by the state Department of Natural Resources, increases the minimum number of pheasants being planted to 200,000, and would require the DNR to prepare a report that identifies opportunities for partnering with the private aquaculture industry for increased stocking of desirable sport fish in lakes and streams.