Teachers, not coal bins or janitors, bring distinction to Madison schools -- State Journal editorial from 101 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on
April 17, 1919:
Madison women are in earnest on the school question. It is a matter of history that they and not the men of Madison were responsible for the present Madison High School, which is already inadequate to meet the city’s growing needs. Had the city been forced to hobble along on the kind of high school equipment the men were willing to put up with at the time, the Madison children would be in a sorry plight today.
It is due to the maternal interest in the educational business of the city that the new school board was created, which gives promise of putting a new and needed vitalizing power in the Madison public schools.
Professor O’Shea of the University of Wisconsin, one of the sanest and ablest authorities on educational matters in America, has repeatedly declared that our Madison schools are lacking in distinction, that they are merely marching along with the average, whereas, with the inspiration impetus of the capital city behind them and the educational drawing power of our great state university before them, our public schools should be marked for superlative equipment and teacher efficiency. ...
We must pay our teachers more if we are to get schools of distinction. The school of distinction is never made by ample coal bins or janitor service but by teachers, not school keepers but TEACHERS. ...
The women of Madison are determined that our schools shall be, if not the best, as good as the best schools in Wisconsin. It is time that every legislator in our Capitol realized that the first and primary duty of democracy is EDUCATION. Every issue is secondary to that of education.
