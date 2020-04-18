Teachers, not coal bins or janitors, bring distinction to Madison schools -- State Journal editorial from 101 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on

April 17, 1919:

Madison women are in earnest on the school question. It is a matter of history that they and not the men of Madison were responsible for the present Madison High School, which is already inadequate to meet the city’s growing needs. Had the city been forced to hobble along on the kind of high school equipment the men were willing to put up with at the time, the Madison children would be in a sorry plight today.

It is due to the maternal interest in the educational business of the city that the new school board was created, which gives promise of putting a new and needed vitalizing power in the Madison public schools.

Professor O’Shea of the University of Wisconsin, one of the sanest and ablest authorities on educational matters in America, has repeatedly declared that our Madison schools are lacking in distinction, that they are merely marching along with the average, whereas, with the inspiration impetus of the capital city behind them and the educational drawing power of our great state university before them, our public schools should be marked for superlative equipment and teacher efficiency. ...