Taylor Kilgore and James Kramer: Support local journalism to protect democracy

Our hope is that, in the coming weeks and months, many responsible Americans will make supporting journalism part of their own, personal new normal. Just $10 or $20 each month can make a big difference. When more of us are willing to pay for journalism, our democracy gets stronger and cleaner.

Plenty of news outlets in Dane County are worth supporting. You can subscribe to The Cap Times, State Journal or get them both at madison.com. Isthmus, Madison365, WORT Radio and local radio stations in general all deserve our support. The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism merits special praise for its support of young journalists. Local newspapers in Middleton, Verona, McFarland and in communities around our state deliver valuable news and content.

There are too many good ones to name them all here. But we hope our point is clear. Journalism, wherever it still exists in our communities and in our lives, is a cornerstone and a beacon. Good journalism helps us all and in very tangible ways.

In a recent podcast interview, Cap Times editor emeritus Dave Zweifel explained to student reporters from Simpson Street Free Press that, “The people have every right to know what public officials are doing with the money that has been placed in their care and how they decide to spend it.”