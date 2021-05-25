Task force: Legislature needs to act on climate change

There is just no debate: climate change is here, and it’s time our state takes meaningful action to prevent the worst impacts on our communities, our health, our property and our way of life.
We’re businesses, nonprofits, farmers and faith leaders. We’re youth, researchers, educators, grassroots organizers, tribal leaders, lawmakers. We all came from different backgrounds and areas of the state to lend our voices to the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change in 2020 to help shape a set of priorities and possible solutions to tackle climate change. The task force's over 50 recommendations are proof that a diverse set of voices can come together to find common ground on this important issue.
And now the governor has included many of these recommendations in his state budget proposal. It’s clear Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes see climate change as the critical challenge it is and are ready and willing to tackle it head-on.
The budget includes key climate change provisions to create healthy communities and a strong economy, promote clean, renewable energy and energy conservation, elevate sustainable transportation options, and address the potential for our agricultural and forest lands to capture carbon. While we might not all agree on everything, we are appreciative of the governor’s leadership and focus on this important topic in his budget.
These are policy proposals that will make a positive impact for residents from Beloit to Superior, Platteville to Sister Bay, and everywhere in between. They will help reduce carbon emissions, protect public health, stimulate the economy with good-paying jobs, and tackle social injustices in our communities.
Now, as the Legislature considers the governor’s budget priorities, we hope lawmakers from both sides of the aisle can work together in the same spirit as our task force and move forward on these critical proposals to address climate change. Our neighboring states are already taking similar actions, and Wisconsin is behind in capturing the jobs and economic growth that come with investments in the clean energy economy.
There’s so much for everyone in Wisconsin to gain by coming together to tackle climate change, but there’s also a lot to lose if we continue to let political divides get in the way.
The task force heard from over 1,000 people during our virtual public hearings last summer, and we’re pleased the governor has listened to their message. Now it is time to share your voices once again with members of the Legislature, who must approve the governor’s budget proposals. We must continue to work together to promote common-sense climate proposals that will move our state forward and secure the economic recovery that communities across our state need.
This piece was co-authored by various members of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, including: August Ball, Cream City Conservation & Consulting; Kristofer James Canto, American Family Insurance; Dylan Jennings, Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission; Paul Graham, Central Waters Brewing Co.; Stephanie Salgado, Youth Climate Action Team; Doug Rebout, Roger Rebout & Sons Farms; Amber Meyer-Smith, Clean Wisconsin; Jeffrey Crawford, Forest County Potawatomi Community; Sheri Johnson, University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health; Anna Haines, UW-Stevens Point; Bill Hogseth, Wisconsin Farmers Union; Kerry Schumann, Wisconsin Conservation Voters; Kirsten Shead, Milwaukee Water Commons; H. Jeffrey Rafn, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College; Chris Pollack, Pollack-Vu Dairy; Stacy Craig, Minister, Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship; Bob Stone, International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Local 2150; Krystal Westfahl, Minocqua Area Chamber of Commerce; Preston Cole, secretary, Department of Natural Resources; Randy Romanski, Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection; Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management; Pamela McGillivray, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development; Rep. Greta Neubauer, District 66; Sen. Jeff Smith, District 31.
