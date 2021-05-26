Task force: Legislature needs to act now on climate change

There is just no debate: Climate change is here, and it’s time our state takes meaningful action to minimize impacts on our health, our property and our way of life. It is time to adapt, enhance resilience and build thriving communities across our great state.
We’re businesses, nonprofits, farmers and faith leaders. We’re youth, researchers, educators, grassroots organizers, tribal leaders, lawmakers. We all came from different backgrounds and areas of the state to lend our voices to the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change in 2020 to help shape a set of priorities and possible solutions to tackle climate change. These recommendations are proof that a diverse set of voices can come together to find common ground on this important issue.
The Task Force recommendations include key climate change provisions to create healthy communities and a strong economy, promote clean, renewable energy and energy conservation, elevate sustainable transportation options and address the potential for our agricultural and forest lands to capture carbon.
While we might not all agree on everything, we are glad to see these recommendations gaining traction in state and local governments, and we appreciate the leadership of the governor and lieutenant governor as well as several local government leaders in paving the way toward tackling climate change head-on.
As the world transitions to a low carbon economy, we must ensure Wisconsin is not left behind. We must ensure a just transition which supports all Wisconsinites. These are recommendations that will make a positive impact for residents from Beloit to Superior, Platteville to Sister Bay, and everywhere in between. They will help reduce carbon emissions, protect public health, stimulate the economy with good-paying jobs and tackle social injustices in our communities.
As the federal government focuses its efforts on tackling climate change as a country, we know that Wisconsin will play a pivotal role. Our neighboring states are already enacting similar recommendations, and Wisconsin must leverage our environmental roots to compete and capture the jobs and economic growth that come with investments in the clean-energy economy.
Let’s come together and address climate change by creating good paying jobs, protecting our natural lands and ensuring a thriving future for all.
The task force heard from over 1,000 people during our virtual public hearings last summer, and we’re pleased to see some recommendations already moving forward through state and local government processes.
We urge decision-makers to work together to promote these common sense climate proposals that will move our state forward and secure the economic recovery that communities across our state need.
Editor's note: A different version of this column ran previously.
This piece was co-authored by various members of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, including: August Ball, Cream City Conservation & Consulting; Kristofer James Canto, American Family Insurance; Dylan Jennings, Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission; Paul Graham, Central Waters Brewing Co.; Stephanie Salgado, Youth Climate Action Team; Doug Rebout, Roger Rebout & Sons Farms; Amber Meyer-Smith, Clean Wisconsin; Jeffrey Crawford, Forest County Potawatomi Community; Sheri Johnson, University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health; Anna Haines, UW-Stevens Point; Bill Hogseth, Wisconsin Farmers Union; Kerry Schumann, Wisconsin Conservation Voters; Kirsten Shead, Milwaukee Water Commons; H. Jeffrey Rafn, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College; Chris Pollack, Pollack-Vu Dairy; Stacy Craig, Minister, Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship; Bob Stone, International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Local 2150; Krystal Westfahl, Minocqua Area Chamber of Commerce; Preston Cole, secretary, Department of Natural Resources; Randy Romanski, Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection; Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management; Pamela McGillivray, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development; Rep. Greta Neubauer, District 66; Sen. Jeff Smith, District 31.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.