Tara Vasby: Neighbors aren't NIMBYs for opposing solar plant near Cambridge

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA — As someone who lives near Cambridge in southeast Dane County, and as an intervenor against the Koshkonong solar project, I take offense when I and my community are called NIMBYs, which stands for “not in my backyard.”

That’s an oversimplification of an incredibly complex issue. The rural peace we enjoy will be displaced with an ocean of up to 1 million panels, buzzing inverters and dangerous battery storage.

To the degree that merchant and public utilities are allowed to force utility scale solar projects into rural communities across the state, rural neighbors deserve some protection. We have almost none. We are at the mercy of the state Public Service Commission — an agency that appears uninterested in the public interest and seems eager to accommodate the utilities.

In 2009, the Wisconsin Legislature directed the PSC to create rules related to utility scale wind. To date, the PSC still hasn’t established siting rules or guidelines for solar plants. This allows merchant utilities, such as Invenergy, to mostly do what they want. Invenergy is building the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center on about 2,400 acres west of Cambridge.

The developer determined how far the solar arrays will be set back from property lines. The developer won’t have to protect people from noise, blight and the glare of oceans of panels. The solar plant will displace and disrupt wildlife. And if it shuts down, it will leave enormous amounts of steel and other material below ground. The soil may never return to agriculture use – much less a better state. It won’t contribute much to the rural economy or local schools.

Instead of deriding us as NIMBYs, help us and help rural Wisconsin. Our state needs to pause all utility-scale solar projects immediately. During that pause, the state must create fair guidelines to protect communities, and should ensure that companies such as Invenergy can no longer work back-room deals with public utilities and lock out competitors who want to offer alternatives that put together rooftop and parking-lot solar projects on already-developed land.

Environmental impact studies must be required for every project, because as we have learned in the town of Christiana, where I live, miles of topsoil will be graded off and ancient watersheds will be permanently altered.

We know that dozens of other utility scale plants are planned for Wisconsin in the next few years. With the PSC recently approving the Koshkonong plan — despite the very real concerns raised by the community of Cambridge — it signals to every merchant utility that all of Wisconsin’s land is available for solar development — including wetlands, forests and marshes.

And while my community is being derided as a NIMBY, acres of commercial and industrial rooftops across Madison, Milwaukee and other urban communities — areas already devoted to infrastructure — are free of solar panels. Why should some of the best cropland in Wisconsin be sacrificed when there are alternatives?

Wisconsin needs to pause all applications for solar until clear guidelines are in place and other alternatives are taken into consideration.

Too much is at stake to do anything less.

Vasby lives in the town of Christiana: tjvasby@gmail.com.