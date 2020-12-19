Tara Lachapelle: Fox News is holding more cards than Trump realizes

Trump helped build one wall that offers Fox immense protection: its profit parapet. Fox Corp., the $18 billion parent company, depends on the Fox News and Business channels for the overwhelming majority of its income. Michael Nathanson, an analyst for MoffettNathanson LLC, pegs it at more than 80%. And most of that comes from affiliate fees, which are the contractually obligated payments cable providers make to be able to offer channels such as Fox on their TV packages.

The key word is contract. These agreements last years, often five to seven. In August, Fox said it had renewed 70% of the previous year’s affiliate revenue, and only about 5% is up for renegotiation in each of the next two years. That means Fox has its biggest source of profits locked in for quite a while at favorable rates even as U.S. households continue cutting the cord. So even if a chunk of viewers tune out of Fox, the business may be relatively safe.

Meanwhile, OAN isn’t even carried on packages offered by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp. or Dish Network Corp. And AT&T Inc.’s DirecTV, which does carry it, is rapidly losing customers as the company shifts its focus to streaming and 5G.