Women across the country woke up one year ago Saturday with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had generations ago. Our country was taken back 50 years in time -- and in some states such as Wisconsin, we were taken back 173 years.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Wisconsin was one of 14 states that quickly had a previously unenforceable abortion ban go into effect. Our law was the archaic 1849 abortion ban, which means that abortion is banned in almost all cases including rape and incest. The one exception for “life of the mother” is so precariously defined that doctors and medical professionals are afraid to administer lifesaving care in fear of criminal prosecution.

In 1849, our state’s 1-year-old Legislature voted on this ban. Exactly zero women were there to debate the misguided law, let alone vote for or against it. In fact, it would be 70 years before women even had the right to vote.

So what does this ban look like in Wisconsin? What have been the real ramifications of abortion rights being left up to the states?

One Wisconsin couple had been trying to get pregnant for years -- something many can relate to. But 13 weeks into the pregnancy, they were devastated by the news that their baby developed a rare condition that caused the skull to not fully develop. The fetus could not survive -- an absolute nightmare for expecting parents. Instead of being able to get immediate care and mourn their loss, the couple had to figure out the logistics to travel out of state to get the health care they needed.

Another Wisconsin woman bled for more than 10 days from an incomplete miscarriage after emergency room staff would not treat her because they didn’t want to be criminally prosecuted for providing lifesaving care. They waited until she was near death to save her life because that’s what the law required.

And one Wisconsin woman’s water broke at 17 weeks. She went to the doctor and was sent home without the abortion care she needed, only to return two days later with a life-threatening infection.

These women are our family, friends, loved ones and neighbors. These situations are not rare. This is the reality for women in Wisconsin.

Despite this assault on our freedoms, Wisconsinites are not sitting back. And I promise I’m not sitting back, either. Until our freedoms are restored, I’m going to keep fighting for women in Wisconsin and every corner of our nation to have the right to an abortion.

Overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t enough for anti-choice extremists. In Wisconsin’s past two elections, we saw the GOP put out the most radical anti-choice candidates who ran on platforms that embraced the 1849 ban and defied the will of the people. In Washington, we have Republicans in Congress who are looking to ban abortion nationwide. And anti-choice extremists in states across the country are continuing their crusade by pushing bills that include medically unnecessary restrictions that limit access to abortion care.

That’s why I’m proud to continue fighting for my Women’s Health Protection Act with a record number of my colleagues. This legislation restores access to abortion for Wisconsin women and safeguard against the medically unnecessary bans and restrictions that are being placed on reproductive health care throughout the United States. Reproductive health decisions should be made by women and their doctors -- not the government.

My bill will restore freedom for women in states such as Wisconsin, and will make sure that no politician or activist court can take our freedoms away again.

As I’m leading the charge to codify into federal law the right to choose, I’m also supporting legislation that will ensure Wisconsinites can get the health care they need in the meantime.

I am fighting to make sure that no one will get in the way of a Wisconsinite’s right to travel to another state to receive the reproductive health care they need. As soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, I helped introduce the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, which protects women's rights to travel across state lines if abortion is illegal in their state. This legislation also provides legal protections for health care providers in pro-choice states who treat individuals traveling across state lines for reproductive health care.

I want to acknowledge the hard work of Wisconsinites over the past year. You’ve done the work day in and day out. You’ve organized, had the tough conversations and voted in historic numbers to restore our rights and freedoms. I’ve been proud to be with you every step of the way.

We need to keep fighting harder than ever. We need to keep Wisconsin accountable as the "Forward State" and keep our country accountable for upholding the will of the people. I promise I will be right alongside you in this fight until we win back the rights and freedoms we deserve.