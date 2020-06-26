Susan Webb Yackee: Kohl funding helps La Follette School train new leaders

At no other time in recent history has our nation faced a more pressing need for thoughtful and evidence-based policymaking.
Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and elsewhere are confronting racial injustice and a global pandemic by raising their voices and demonstrating a commitment to a better tomorrow. They are seeking new opportunities to learn about the important role of public policy in everyday life.
More than ever before, UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs is positioned to help students achieve their goals and to train the next generation of societal leaders.
In fact, the school is expanding dramatically, and much of this expansion is the direct result of a $10 million gift from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, which in only one year has already had a wide-ranging impact.
For example, the school has created an undergraduate certificate in public policy program for UW–Madison students. The certificate program — a cornerstone of Sen. Kohl’s donation — has already tripled from an initial cohort of 50 students to more than 150 for fall 2020.
Launched one year ago, the certificate program allows students to apply a public policy perspective to community and world events and bolsters their analytic, data and communications skills for success in the workforce. Students build a strong foundation for careers in government, nonprofit organizations or the private sector.
To meet students’ burgeoning interest in public policy, the La Follette School has added 10 new faculty members — nearly doubling our roster. These new faculty will provide expanded opportunities for graduate and undergraduate students to learn about timely issues such as health policy, as well as the consequences of racial diversity for social relations and civic participation. Other areas of expertise among the new faculty include climate policy, state and local finance, international trade, water policy, child health policy and public management.
Sen. Kohl’s gift also provides much-needed funding for current and new faculty members to conduct ground-breaking research, often working alongside La Follette School graduate students. Kohl-funded research has focused on out-of-pocket health care costs, minimum wages and immigrants’ health, social genomics, state agency leadership and policymaking, and the impact of financial aid on college students’ post-education economic outcomes.
Students who assisted with these and other research projects now work in the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, U.S. Government Accountability Office, and other organizations.
With Sen. Kohl’s gift, the La Follette School also is expanding its efforts as a convener on pressing public policy topics. These outreach efforts reflect a growing global interest in science and evidence-based policymaking, which seem more relevant than ever as we navigate today’s challenges.
In early 2020, before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, more than 350 health policy leaders, practitioners and community members from across the state and beyond participated in the inaugural La Follette Forum. The health policy conference featured panel discussions and keynote addresses with diverse speakers on health care coverage and access, caring for an aging population, rural health care, consumer-driven health care, and other critical issues facing our state and nation.
COVID-19 is changing the way we live out our mission of training leaders and conducting research to inspire evidence-based policymaking and advance the public good. However, we are confident that today’s students are the catalysts to ensure brighter days for everyone. They give us great hope for a more just, equitable and compassionate country and world.
Susan Webb Yackee is director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!