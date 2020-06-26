Susan Webb Yackee: Kohl funding helps La Follette School train new leaders

At no other time in recent history has our nation faced a more pressing need for thoughtful and evidence-based policymaking.

Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and elsewhere are confronting racial injustice and a global pandemic by raising their voices and demonstrating a commitment to a better tomorrow. They are seeking new opportunities to learn about the important role of public policy in everyday life.

More than ever before, UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs is positioned to help students achieve their goals and to train the next generation of societal leaders.

In fact, the school is expanding dramatically, and much of this expansion is the direct result of a $10 million gift from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, which in only one year has already had a wide-ranging impact.

For example, the school has created an undergraduate certificate in public policy program for UW–Madison students. The certificate program — a cornerstone of Sen. Kohl’s donation — has already tripled from an initial cohort of 50 students to more than 150 for fall 2020.